Thousands of people took part in a protest rally in the Siang river belt districts of Arunachal Pradesh demanding the completion of a 90 km road which started 7 years ago.

Beating the scorching summer heat, scores of protesters took to the streets in West Siang, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts demanding early completion of the 90-km stretch of the two-lane highway from Likabali (Lower Siang) to Bam in West Siang district.

A mass peaceful dharna was staged at Nehru Chowk, located in the heart of Aalo township by the Aalo Township Public Welfare Development Society (ATPWDS) with support from various organizations, students’ unions, local NGOs and Panchayat leaders.

The strategically important Likabali-Bam highway – considered as the lifeline of the people of six districts, namely, Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, and Upper Subansiri – was sanctioned for development into a two-lane road 10 years back.

But it is yet to see much progress, and the people of the six districts are facing untold suffering during medical emergencies, transportation of fuel and ration items, etc., especially during the monsoon period.

Registering their strong protest for the "inordinate" delay in its completion, the ATPWDS demanded that the state government must address their demand within 30 days.

It also demanded the government to entrust a top level technical agency to verify the quality of the works of the highway project under Packages-I, II, and III.

Former ministers Kento Ete (chairman, ATPWDS) and Doi Ado (advisor), who led the peaceful dharna, said that the protestors raised the demand in one voice that the authorities immediately complete the Bam to Likabali national highway before March 2023.

“If the government fails to redress the demand, the distressed public of these affected districts will be compelled to go for further democratic movement at the State capital, Itanagar,” they said.

As per official sources, the current status of the construction of the national highway under three packages is like this: Package I (Chainage 12-33 km) - contractor JKM-KCL (JV), physical progress 100%; Package II (Chainage 33-65.810 km)-contractor MVV Satyanavayana, physical progress 36.05%; and Package III (Chainage 65.10-99 km)-contractor Saw-Sivam (JV), physical progress 92.90%.

Later, they submitted a representation to the West Siang DC calling for further action by the state government. The ATPWDS also requested all the elected representatives of the affected districts, including the Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, to work together to solve the "burning" issue within a short period of time.

Similar rallies were also conducted at Basar (Leparada) and Likabali in Lower Siang district. At Basar, a peaceful rally was taken out by GRK (Gumin Rvgo Kwlaju), the apex NGO of the district, demanding the authorities concerned and the executing agencies for the early completion of the 90-km stretch of Akajan-Likabali-Bam road.

Members of around 30 different organizations, including community-based organisations, civil society organizations, religious groups, student unions, and the business community, took part in the protest rally. At the end of the rally, a memorandum was submitted to the DC, Leparada.