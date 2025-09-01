Arunachal health minister provides Rs 5 lakh aid to mental health centre in Papum Pare

Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, on August 31, handed over a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the Hara Hapa Prayer Centre in Hoj, Papum Pare district.

The assistance comes under the National Mental Health Programme of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Established in 2003, the NGO has been a key institution in the state’s mental health sector, offering rehabilitation and support services to those in need.

The centre currently accommodates 60 inmates, including around 40 patients with mental health issues and individuals undergoing drug de-addiction treatment.

The efforts in rehabilitation and care are “truly inspiring”, which reiterate the importance of supporting initiatives that provide hope and assistance to vulnerable communities.