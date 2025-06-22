Arunachal minister meets HSS youth in New York, calls Sangh ‘Banyan Tree’ of Hindu culture

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Health and Water Resources Biyuram Wahge, who is also a former BJP President, during his visit to the United States, met with members of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA at Manhattan, New York — marking his first interaction with HSS members abroad.

In the meeting, HSS youth presented their annual report and highlighted their ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Hindu values and Sanatan dharma in America. Minister Wahge lauded the group’s dedication, calling the Sangh a “banyan tree” of Indian Hindu culture that offers shelter and strength to communities across the globe.

He expressed deep appreciation for the young Indian diaspora’s contribution to national interests through service, discipline, and cultural outreach, and commended their role in upholding Bharatiya values internationally.

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), founded in the 1940s in Kenya, is a non-profit social, educational, and cultural organization for Hindus living outside India. It is currently active in 156 countries and runs an estimated 3,289 branches worldwide.