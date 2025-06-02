The recent monsoon deluge in Arunachal Pradesh has resulted in significant destruction, submerging tourist resorts and causing widespread infrastructural damage. Tourist resorts like Zupra and River Cafe along the Noa-Dehing River in Miao have been submerged, leading to substantial losses in the region. Meanwhile, the Industrial Training Institute at Balinong near Namchick suffered massive damages, with floodwaters destroying key facilities including hostels and staff quarters. The Noa-Dehing River has also eroded large areas of agricultural and horticultural land in the Dharmapur block, causing further economic distress.

In Upper Subansiri district, severe disruptions to the water supply have been reported due to multiple breaches in the Hangkar pipeline following heavy rainfall. Efforts are underway by the Public Health Engineering Department to restore supply, with tankers providing interim relief. The flash floods have also affected the Changlang district, where 50% of the Makantong bridge was washed away, impacting road connectivity on the Trans Arunachal Highway.

The toll from landslides and floods has reached ten, with incidents across various districts. In East Kameng, a landslide swept away a vehicle, killing seven occupants. Additionally, two labourers were buried under debris in Lower Subansiri district, although two others were successfully rescued. The ongoing monsoon rains have affected 938 people across 156 villages in 23 districts.



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Authorities have reported that two individuals are missing in separate incidents in Assam's Dispur and Anjaw district, with search operations currently underway. Moreover, a man in Kamle district's Pamluk village was injured in a landslide and is now receiving medical treatment.

Governor Lt General K T Parnaik has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the affected families. He has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and has emphasised the importance of night-time movement restrictions in risky zones. District administrations have been called upon to maintain vigilance and ensure proper communication to keep citizens informed and safe.

With major rivers flowing above danger levels, flood-like conditions continue to affect West Kameng, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, and other districts. Relief efforts are ongoing, with a relief camp established in Namsai district to shelter displaced persons. The situation remains critical, and authorities are working to mitigate further risks.