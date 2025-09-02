Arunachal’s Tagit Sorang, team conquer Mount Kang Yatse-II in Ladakh

Arunachal Pradesh mountaineer and Everester Tagit Sorang, along with a five-member team, successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse-II (6,250 metres) in the Leh region of Ladakh on August 31, after an arduous 11-day expedition.

The feat has sparked pride across Arunachal, with many hailing the achievement as a milestone for the state’s youth.

Expressing gratitude after the summit, Sorang credited the team’s success to the constant encouragement of Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai and Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, whose support he said boosted the morale and determination of the climbers.

The team also extended thanks to Sorang for his leadership, courage, and vision in guiding the expedition, ensuring safety and unity despite harsh weather conditions. Special acknowledgement was given to Cho Expedition Leh and Everester Jigmat Tarchen and his associates for their expertise and logistical support that made the climb possible.

Co-climbers Tarak Dogar, Sorang Tanang, Kino Yakap, and Niangchong Rava were also appreciated for their commitment in creating history together.

“This achievement is not only a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh but also a symbol of strength, unity, and determination for the state’s youth to aim higher,” Sorang said after the successful summit.