On the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the NCC Directorate of the North East region organized a special outreach program—a car rally from November 6th to 26th, covering various parts of the region.

The rally journeyed through 277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts, spanning six states. Its primary objectives were to instill camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship, adventure, and patriotism among the youth, encouraging them to embrace these values.

Led by Major General Gagan Deep, Additional Director General of NCC, the rally reached Tawang on the evening of November 19th, 2023, where it was welcomed at the Tawang War Memorial by Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of Tawang brigade. The participants paid homage to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, at Jaswant Garh in Tawang district before reaching the memorial.

On November 20th, the participants visited Bumla pass and engaged with NCC cadets from the Higher Secondary School in Tawang. During an interactive session at the school, Major General Gagan Deep motivated the young cadets to consider careers in the armed forces and other paramilitary services, emphasizing their role in nation-building.

The car rally which commenced on November 6th 2023,was jointly flagged off from Tawang back to their respective headquarters by Brigadier VS Rajput and Additional Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Rinchin Leta, from the Tawang War Memorial. Earlier, Maj General Gagan Deep paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 war at the memorial.