Arunachal home minister inaugurates new police station at Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, on July 27, inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, reaffirming the state government’s focus on strengthening law and order infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Natung stated that the new police station would serve as a pillar of safety, security, and public service for the people of the district.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Advisor (Home & Education), Er. Hage Appa, MLA of 17th Ziro-Hapoli (ST) Constituency, Take Ringu, IPS, IGP (Western Range), Oli Perme, APCS, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Keni Bagra, APPS, Superintendent of Police of Lower Subansiri, along with PRI leaders and Gaon Burahs.

Natung reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, ensuring effective policing, and delivering people-centric governance in the region.