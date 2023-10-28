The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) today submitted a memorandum to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, raising questions on the formation of the proposed Bichom district.

The ANSU has asked for a halt on the reorganisation of the East Kameng district while calling the divisions made by the committee for carving out the proposed district as communal.

In the memorandum, the ANSU said that there has been escalating tension over the proposed reorganization of the East Kameng District and creation of Bichom district between the Nyishi and Aka communities within East Kameng district. The ANSU further stated that there are grave concerns that these changes are being made on communal lines which could lead to an unfortunate division between the Nyishi and Aka communities.

It was also stated that the reorganization, as it is currently proposed, risks stoking division and conflict, which deviates from the shared goal of unity, diversity, peace, and prosperity.

The ANSU has further stated that the Chief Minister should intervene in this matter at the earliest and consult with community leaders, local citizens, and experts while formulating any district reorganization plans.

The ANSU also said that the existing boundary of the East Kameng district should be affected by the proposed district, and also that the proposal for the creation of the Bichom district should be initiated with prior intimation to the All Nyishi Students Union.

Noteworthy here is that the proposal for the creation of Bichom district was moved by the Bichom District Creation Committee. If given a nod by the government, Bichom district will created out from Nafra in West Kameng district and Lada and Bana in East Kameng district.