The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) today submitted a memorandum highlighting their ten demands to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The ANSU in the memorandum forwarded ten demands to the Chief Minister and demanded that action be taken on these ten points within a period of 20 days.

The ten demands put forward by the ANSU are as follows:

1. Immediate Repealing of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneur and Professional Incentive Development and Promotion) Act, 2015.

2. Restriction of Non indigenous Contractor to Participate in Development Project For Arunachal Pradesh Under Ministry of Road and Transport & Highway SHIDCL. Bro eic And Enhancement of Hidding Capacity of The Class 1 Contractor Registered tender Govt of AP Up To 200 Crore Capacity Enabling Them to Participate in Upcoming Project and Consideration of Joint Venture Bidding.

3. Revamping And Composte Reintegration of Government Schools through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model for Reinvigorating the Decaying Schools in the State.

4. Compulsory introduction of minsal education subject upto class-Vill standard.

5. Computory involvement of private and public companies in the development of schools.

6. Immediate drawing of mechanism for Clean Election.

7. Immediate suspension Shri Lham Tashi, OSD to Hon'ble Chief Minister and revert him back to the parent department and suspension of Shri Kali Pau, SP. APPS the then CSLO, and Miss Moy Basar Kamik, APPS, the then Deputy Superintendent of Puisce cum 550, Cell secretariat for hatching conspiracy to frame case against All Nyishi Students Union.

8. Immediate Cancellation of MOX/MOU sigued with the NHPC for questioning Article 3711.

9. Immediate Adoption of Resolution to Oppose Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

10. Immediate Inclaim of Post-Graduate courses under Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Government College, Doimukh.