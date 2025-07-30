Arunachal rolls out online building permit system to boost transparency

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on July 30, launched the state's first Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) in Itanagar, aimed at promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability in granting building permits.

The system, developed by the Urban Development Department under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, is integrated with the national AutoDCR portal. It automates the scrutiny of building plans and the approval process, reducing human intervention and scope for corruption.

Initially implemented in Itanagar and Pasighat municipal areas, OBPAS will be gradually expanded to other urban local bodies in the state. The chief minister said the move would speed up the approval process, eliminate delays, and provide a transparent, paperless system for citizens, architects, and engineers.

Urban Development Secretary Amarnath Talukdar said the platform will also improve compliance with the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws, while officials noted that citizens can now track application status in real time.

The launch is part of Arunachal Pradesh’s broader push to digitise governance and make urban planning more efficient and citizen-friendly.