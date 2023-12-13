The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) today criticised the Pema Khandu government over the swearing-in of the new Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), after a nearly 14-month hiatus since the former officials resigned in October 2022.

The PAJSC, which is spearheading the Paper leakage scam of APPSC, criticized this step taken by the Pema Khandu Government and mentioned that this act displays childishness and apathy, while raising doubts in the minds of serious aspirants and concerned domiciles of the state.

Interestingly, it has come to light that the new Chairman and one of the new members, namely Prof. Pradip Lingfa (NERIST) and Prof. Ashan Riddi (RGU), could not be present at the oath-taking ceremony because their resignation procedures from their present office of profit haven't been completed yet.

"The State government has once again succeeded in making a full-fledged mockery of themselves, thereby ridiculing and adulterating the holy essence and sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the State, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission," PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo alleged.

The team PAJSC condemned this development and urged people to come in front and oppose this appointment of members without following procedures.