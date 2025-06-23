Arunachal minister inaugurates 5-day state-level training for newly recruited panchayati raj staff in state

Arunachal Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Ojing Tasing, inaugurated a Five-Day State-Level Training of Trainers-cum-Induction Programme for newly recruited personnel of the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) and District Panchayat Resource Centres (DPRCs).

The training, organised by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), is aimed at equipping new recruits with the knowledge and skills necessary to support Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Tasing highlighted the initiative as a crucial step towards capacity building and effective decentralised governance. He underscored the vital role that these newly inducted officers would play in providing technical support, handholding, and capacity enhancement for local self-governments in rural Arunachal Pradesh.

Tasing was joined by Dr. Sonal Swarrop, IAS, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Habung Lampung, Director, SIRD&PR, and Tajing Jonnom, Director, Panchayati Raj. The dignitaries engaged with participants and reinforced the importance of robust, people-centric planning and service delivery mechanisms at the grassroots level.

“This training will empower you to become effective change-makers in rural transformation. The government is fully committed to empowering PRIs to deliver inclusive and sustainable development,” said Minister Tasing, extending his best wishes to all the trainees.