Arunachal Pradesh: Papum Pare DC reviews governance priorities with district officials

Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, Lobsang Tsering, chaired a coordination meeting with Heads of Offices (HoOs) and administrative officers at the DC Conference Hall on April 13, focusing on governance priorities and enhancing administrative efficiency.

Addressing the officials, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of punctuality and regular attendance in government offices, noting that discipline is essential for effective public service delivery. He also underscored the need for transparency and timely redressal of public grievances, urging all departments to function with greater accountability and coordination.

Tsering briefed the officers on the key outcomes of the recent Deputy Commissioners’ Conference held in Tawang, highlighting the importance of preparing department-wise action plans to ensure the effective implementation of decisions taken during the conference. He informed that individual review meetings would be conducted with each department to monitor progress and ensure accountability.

The meeting deliberated on several priority sectors, including the modernisation of land records, planned urban development, human capital development, and holistic wellness initiatives. Discussions also focused on MSME growth, strengthening of the transport sector, the Gyan Bharatam Mission, and the adoption of artificial intelligence in governance to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Issues related to highway and road maintenance were discussed in detail. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that officers should be well-versed in relevant legal provisions, particularly those concerning the Right of Way (ROW), and exercise their administrative powers responsibly to facilitate infrastructure development.

Reiterating the importance of collective responsibility, Tsering called upon all officers to work together as “Team Papum Pare” to ensure effective governance and improved public service delivery across the district. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from all departments to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and deliver citizen-centric governance.