Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu attends Chaupal Baithak on Viksit Bharat in Tawang

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, attended a Chaupal Baithak on Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission Grami (VB-G RAM G) in Tawang, highlighting the spirit of grassroots democracy and community participation.

The programme was organised by the Tawang district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Describing the Chaupal Baithak as more than just a meeting, leaders termed it a living tradition of grassroots democracy where citizens directly engage in discussions on development and welfare.

The interaction focused on livelihood generation, rural employment opportunities, and ensuring that government development schemes reach every household through awareness and active participation.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with local residents, party workers, and community representatives, emphasising the importance of strengthening rural economies and effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level. Participants also shared feedback on employment generation, self-help groups, entrepreneurship, and skill development initiatives.

The programme underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and rural empowerment under the broader vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”