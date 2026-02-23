Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu virtually inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Jote

Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Arunachal Pradesh's Jote, on February 23, describing it as a major initiative to strengthen entrepreneurial culture among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme featured experience-sharing sessions by beneficiaries of the National SC-ST Hub, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Participants highlighted how these flagship schemes have helped transform their business ideas into successful enterprises.

Entrepreneurs who have excelled under these initiatives were felicitated during the event. Their success stories, Khandu said, reaffirm that empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is key to building a self-reliant and developed India.

Describing the National SC-ST Hub as a significant step towards inclusive entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister said the scheme is enabling SC/ST youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The Mega Awareness Programme, organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, witnessed active participation from aspiring entrepreneurs, students and young innovators.

Emphasising that MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, Khandu said empowering grassroots entrepreneurs today will strengthen India’s growth trajectory and contribute to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”