Arunachal enhances women’s safety as minister flags off seven pink patrol vehicles

Taking a major step to enhance women’s safety, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Friday flagged off seven “Pink Patrol” PCR vans in Itanagar.

These specially designated vehicles, operated by trained female police officers, are equipped with GPS tracking systems and surveillance cameras to improve monitoring, deterrence, and emergency response in areas with high female footfall.

The initiative highlights the state government’s proactive approach to safeguarding women and children.

The flag-off was held alongside the 11th International Yoga Day 2025 celebrations, where Minister Natung joined Advisor Mutchu Mithi (MLA Roing), DGP Anand Mohan, senior police officials, and students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) and the Police Training Centre (PTC) in a community yoga session.

Minister Natung encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to adopt yoga as a daily practice, calling it a path to “sustainable well-being, mental clarity, and a balanced life.”

He also urged the public to participate actively in promoting wellness and safety across the state.