Arunachal Pradesh police arrest man, recover 23 stolen LPG cylinders

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun have arrested a 30-year-old man and recovered 23 LPG cylinders allegedly stolen from different locations in the area, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arjun Juga, a resident of IG Park Colony, was arrested from Juli Road on Thursday, September 3, following an investigation into a series of LPG cylinder thefts in Naharlagun.

ICR Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following reports of multiple cylinder thefts.

A police team analysed the modus operandi and pattern of the thefts and identified Juga as the alleged accused, Nega said.

“Following the interrogation of the accused, multiple coordinated raids were conducted at different locations, leading to the recovery of all 23 stolen LPG cylinders,” he said.

The operation was led by Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge Inspector Krishnendu Dev and other personnel under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rishi Longdo.

Nega expressed concern over thefts targeting unattended properties and appealed to residents to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their neighbourhoods.

Habitual offenders often target locked and unattended houses to commit burglaries, he said.