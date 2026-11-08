Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 8 congratulated the state police on completing 54 years of service, acknowledging the force’s contribution to maintaining safety and security across the state.

In a post on X, Khandu described the milestone as a reflection of decades of courage, dedication and commitment towards protecting the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also paid tribute to the personnel serving in the police force, acknowledging their sacrifices and steadfast commitment to keeping the state safe and peaceful.

“Saluting the men and women in uniform who stand steadfast in the line of duty, often making immense sacrifices to keep our State safe and peaceful,” Khandu wrote.