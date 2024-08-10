Arunachal Pradesh Police have detected 155 people who have violated the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations in the state capital area, an officer said.

A special ILP violation drive was launched on August 9, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

During the drive, the SP said a total of 155 individuals were detected from Ganga village, Chimpu, and Ganga market area, who have violated the ILP regulations.

In a move to enhance state security and preserve territorial integrity, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a directive to all deputy commissioners, mandating the enforcement of stringent Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks across all entry points and check gates within the state.



Also Read: Arunachal orders intensified ILP checks to maintain security and integrity in state

The order emphasizes the necessity of rigorous scrutiny of individuals entering Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring they possess valid ILPs, which are a prerequisite for entry into the state.

Under the directive, deputy commissioners have been instructed to implement comprehensive checks at all designated checkpoints. This includes the thorough verification of ILPs, with a particular focus on preventing unauthorized entry into the state.

The government has also stressed the importance of enhancing vigilance and monitoring efforts, calling for increased patrolling and the strategic deployment of additional personnel at critical and vulnerable locations.

The state government has urged immediate compliance with these directives and requires regular reporting on the actions taken, including any suspicious activities observed during the checks.