The Tirap Police has released a wanted poster in connection with the killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey.

The poster features an individual named SS. Brif Akham Hasik, who has been identified as a member of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K-YA) and is named as wanted in the assassination case of the former MLA.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand was also been announced in the poster for any information leading to the arrest of the acused. An assurnace has also been given by the police that the details of the informer would be kept secret.

Noteworthy is that recently the NSCN-K-YA openly admitted to the assassination of Yumsen Matey, who previously served as the MLA for Khonsa West in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, the Naga insurgent group claimed that Matey was “awarded capital punishment for his active involvement in all sorts of anti-NSCN activities.”

“He was found guilty of masterminding anti-NSCN propaganda and slogans in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. He conspired against the NSCN/GPRN and allowed himself to be the tool of the adversaries. This act is no less than treason to his own people and to the ongoing Naga national struggle,” it said.

The militant group issued a statement asserting that Matey was targeted and killed due to purported activities that were against the interests of the NSCN.

This bold claim by the NSCN-K(YA) sent ripples through the region, highlighting the ongoing tensions and the perilous situation faced by political figures in areas affected by such insurgent groups.

