Arunachal Capital Police have solved two major cases of two wheeler vehicles theft and have also arrested two persons in connection.

A team led by the Chimpu police station led by Deputy SP K Dirchi and supervised by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh successfully solved the two cases.

Initially a case had been reported on October 28 that some unkown miscreants stolen one Yamaha R-15 bike from a labour camp located at Ganga Village. During investigation, two persons identified as Tarh Cheri and Nabam Gyacha, both hailing from Itanagar, were arrested and who were allegedly involved in the theft case. The stolen bike was also recovered and investigation being taken up. Both the accused persons have been arrested and sent to District Jail, Jully.

On the other hand, another case was reported on December 12 that some miscreant entered an under construction building located at Lower Chimpu and stolen one Honda Dio scooty along with key and one mobile handset of the caretaker of the building. During investigation, the stolen mobile handset was kept on surveillance and the accused was apprehended from Gandhi Market area in Itanagar. The stolen scooty and mobile handset are recovered and accused identified as Raja Limbu hailing from Itanagar was arrested and sent to District Jail, Jully.

The polcie also stated that the present modus operandi of the criminals are to target under construction buiding and commit theft having advantage of the largely empty under construction building.