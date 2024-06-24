The 9th All India Police Judo Cluster kicked off today in Guwahati, with the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) fielding a team of 23 athletes. The event, which runs until June 30, features competitions in multiple martial arts disciplines.

The APP contingent is participating in karate, judo, taekwondo, and pencak silat events. DSP Nobin Jomoh is leading the team as chef-de-mission, with ASI Ligang Opo serving as team manager.

Before departing for the competition, the team received a motivational send-off from APP Sports Control Board Secretary Satyawan Gautam at Chimpu. The athletes have since arrived in Guwahati and are ready to compete.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein wrote, "Sending my best wishes to all 23 athletes from the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) as they compete in karate, judo, taekwondo and pencak silat at the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster in Guwahati from June 24 to 30.

Looking forward to seeing their best performances and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Good luck! (s.i.c)"

This year's participation follows the APP's success in the previous edition, where they secured three medals in karate and taekwondo events. The team aims to build on this performance in the current competition.