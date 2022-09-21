The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on September 20 cancelled the exam which it conducted on August 26 and 27 for filling up of 33 AE (Civil) posts.

The development comes in the wake of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mains Examination-2022 question paper leak scam.

''After careful consideration of the records and materials, the Commission is convinced that there is sufficient ground to order cancellation of the recently held Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Test and Main Examination-2022. Therefore, the Commission hereby cancels the said examinations which were conducted on June 12 (Recruitment Test) and Mains examination on August 26 and 27, 2022 with immediate effect," read the order issued by APPSC Secretary Dr Jayanta Kr Ray.

"It is further decided that candidates who were admitted to the last recruitment test shall be eligible to take the aforesaid examination, for which fresh date will be notified in due course of time," the order added.

A total of 415 candidates appeared in the examination for 33 AE posts.

The Arunachal Police on September 19, 2022, apprehended five people in connection with Arunachal Pradesh public service commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination paper leakage case.

The arrested accused are Akhilesh Yadav, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyag Gaduk, Tama Saroh, and Taket Jerang who are currently remanded in police custody.