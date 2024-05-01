Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on their State foundation day which was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on May 1.

Appreciating the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra for their contributions in their ‘Karma Bhumi’, the Governor also extended good wishes on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) and the First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik hosted a high tea for the people from Gujarat and Maharashtra residing in the state and interacted with them.

Meanwhile, the Governor expressed hope that both states will have a stronger relationship with all Arunachalis in the days to come.

The Governor said that the Raj Bhavan, Itanagar has celebrated the State foundation day of all the states of India with the people from those states residing in Arunachal Pradesh in the last one year. He said that it provides a very productive opportunity to know them and their accomplishments, besides addressing their challenges.

The Governor additionally said that in the last decade, large numbers of infrastructure have come up in the state and people from other states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra have a huge role in it.

The Governor, while recalling the history of Gujarat and Maharashtra said that both the states are known for their cultural richness, patriotism and prosperous economy and today they are the economic powerhouse of India. He urged them to contribute in strengthening the goodwill amongst the states with Arunachal Pradesh.

The participants shared their experiences and interactions with the local communities. They also expressed gratitude to the Governor and the First Lady of the State for inviting them for the Statehood Day programme.

The State foundation day audio-visual message from the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat was also shown on the occasion.