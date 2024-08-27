The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Arunachal Pradesh has released a detailed biodiversity map of the state, showcasing its rich ecological heritage. The colourful and informative illustration highlights the diverse flora, fauna, and cultural elements that make Arunachal Pradesh a unique biodiversity hotspot.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the initiative on Twitter, calling it "a powerful tool that highlights the State's diverse and rich biodiversity." He emphasised the map's potential to guide environmental protection and sustainable development efforts.

The map, created by artist Sudarshan Shaw, depicts the state's varied landscapes, from lush forests to mountain ranges. It features iconic species like the Bengal tiger, snow leopard, and various endemic birds and plants. Protected areas and key biodiversity zones are clearly marked, providing a visual guide to the state's conservation priorities.

Shaw described the creative process on Instagram, noting the challenge of representing such vast diversity. "To tell the tale of a land that is a heaven to all wildlife and nature lovers in a local visual language came as a massive responsibility," he wrote.

The illustration also incorporates cultural elements, showcasing the 26 major indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh. This aspect highlights the intricate relationship between the state's biodiversity and its human inhabitants.

With 85% of its area under forest cover, Arunachal Pradesh sets "an inspiring example for the entire nation and the world," according to Shaw. The map serves as both an educational tool and a celebration of the state's natural wealth, aiming to inspire greater awareness and conservation efforts.