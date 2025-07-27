Arunachal govt approves resumption of weekly markets with SOP

The Arunachal Pradesh home department has granted approval for the resumption of weekly markets across the state, issuing a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate their operation.

The decision aims to boost the local economy and benefit the farming community by providing them with direct market access.

According to the official notification, the approval will remain valid for one year, after which a comprehensive review will be conducted to evaluate its implementation and the actual advantages for farmers. All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to strictly enforce the SOP to ensure smooth and organized functioning of the markets.

This move marks a significant step toward strengthening the rural economy and ensuring structured trade practices in weekly markets across Arunachal Pradesh.