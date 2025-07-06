Arunachal releases Rs 111 crore scholarship for over 40,000 students for 2024–25

The Arunachal Pradesh government has released a scholarship amount of Rs 111.11 crore for 40,090 students for the academic year 2024-25, under its commitment to support the student community.

In a statement, the government said the scholarship amount will be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts within the next five days, subject to smooth technical clearance through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

A total of 45,125 students have been covered under the scheme so far, including 5,035 students whose payments were cleared earlier.

However, the government informed that payments for 2,796 students could not be processed due to issues related to their bank accounts. The affected students have been advised to rectify the problems through their respective banks at the earliest.

The disbursement comes in line with the assurances made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.