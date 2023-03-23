A grand online inauguration program was conducted in the head office of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) on March 23.

The inauguration was done by Chief General Manager (A&S) Mihir Narayan Prasad Mishra of SBI, Corporate Centre Mumbai.

APRB again surprised its customer by implementing UPI in its bank. The bank is now an IT Savvy Bank and has implemented IMPS Facility also.

APRB also onboarded itself in the E-KUBER site which is RBI CBS-enabled application from where it can now directly do trading for various things like PSLC, MSF/LAF, and real-time a/c settlement with RBI for CRR among others.

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The day witnessed a great jump in the brand image of APRB as along with IMPS, E-KUBER and IMPS, Mishra inaugurated the 3rd floor of APRB's head office. It has a state-of-the-art conference hall, admin and audit rooms, and many other administrative sections along with a modular dining place for 25 persons. Dr Gupta said that the present slogan of APRB is – APRB Main DUM HAI, UPI AB SANG HAI. He requested the customers to link their APRB account with any of the UPI applications.

The newly renovated premises of the Naharlagun branch with fully airconditioned were also inaugurated. The bank improved its brand image by changing the premises of the KAMBA and MARIYANG branches with a modern look and all digital facilities.

Lauding the efforts made by APRB, CGM, SBI Mihir Mishra said that APRB has transformed itself under the good leadership of the present chairman. He further added that UPI, Mobile Banking and other IT products are necessary for a bank in the present environment of banking and APRB is changing this with not only the latest technologies but also with a beautiful branch ambience for enhanced customer service.

Mishra advised the bank to increase their presence by opening new branches in new districts. He rightly mentioned that banks must also be careful in their business as slight mistakes can take away the beautiful brand image and healthy balance sheet created by APRB.

General Manager (RRB), V Sivakumar from SBI Corporate Centre Mumbai also lauded the efforts made by team APRB. He said that the APRB team has transformed itself into a modern banking brand in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. General Manager, NABARD appreciated team APRB for this great achievement. He also said that the audit report of APRB is good and as a supervisor, NABARD is satisfied with the performance of APRB. He further added that APRB has a good future in Arunachal Pradesh in days to come.

Dr Gupta informed all dignitaries that APRB has doubled its account opening in the last two years and now it is opening more than 60000 accounts per year. Customers have now faith in APRB as a deposit is at approx. Rs. 1100 Crore and loan of Rs. 360 Cr.

The NPA of the bank is below 3% which is one of the best in the national level for any Regional Rural Bank. The Balance Sheet of APRB is very strong and can withstand any financial crisis in the near future. From a mere profit of Rs. 6 lakh, the bank is going to report a profit of approx. Rs. 20 Crore in this financial year.

The august house was also graced with the presence of GM Nabard Partho Saha, DGM Nabard Bimal Mishra, DGM (B&O) SBI Dibrugarh Module Aftab Ahmed Mallick, DGM Sanjay Tiwari from SBI Corporate Centre Mumbai, Regional Manager of SBI, RBO Itanagar Shri Dhruba Mahato, Chief Manager of SBI Naharlagun branch Monjay Bohra, all head office staff of APRB.

All 32 branch managers of ARPB across the state of Arunachal Pradesh also joined online.