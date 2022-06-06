Arunachal Pradesh opened its medal count by clinching two silver medals in weightlifting on the second day of Khelo India Youth Games-2021 (KIYG) at Panchkula in Haryana on Sunday.

On the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 (KIYG) in Panchkula, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh open its medal count with two silver medals in weightlifting.

Sandiya Gungli and Chera Tania, both weightlifters, earned silver medals to begin Arunachal Pradesh's medal count.

With a total lift of 110 kgs, Gungli took silver in the 40 kg category (snatch 47 and clean & jerk 63). Tania took second place in the 55 kg category. He was able to lift 212 kilogrammes (snatch 92 and clean & jerk 120).

Yukar Amak, another weightlifter, came in fourth place in the 45 kg division.

In archery, athletics, boxing, judo, and weightlifting, Arunachal has 32 athletes, according to Khelo India mission director Karbia Dodum, who is also the chef de mission.