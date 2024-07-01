Schools across Arunachal Pradesh will be closed for five days due to floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall in various locations within Itanagar, from July 2 to 6.

In an order, the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner cum-Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Shweta Nagarkoti, IAS directed all the schools including Primary, Pre-Primary, Upper Primary, High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools within Itanagar for a period of five days from July 2 to July 6.

The order stated that it is “expedient” to close schools keeping in mind the safety and security of students in Itanagar.

The decision has been taken as the inclement weather conditions continue to pose a threat to the lives and properties of the people. Meanwhile, various roads within Itanagar have also been damaged which has resulted in traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters.

Furthermore, the order stated that measures must be taken as per Section No 33 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, adding, “The District Authority may by order require any office or any Department at the district level or any local authority to take such measures for the prevention of mitigation of disaster, or to effectively respond to it, as may be necessary, and such office of Department shall be bound to carry out such order.”