The Changlang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district in the wake of landslides caused by torrential rain at Margherita-Changlang road.

District Magistrate cum Deputy Commissioner, Sunny K Singh stated, A landslide triggered by heavy showers led to a large portion of the Margherita-Changlang road near the Rang Frah temple area incurring damages on Tuesday.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 CrPC, the prohibit movement of all types of vehicles in the aforementioned part of the road with immediate effect until further order."

The Superintendent of Police further advised officers to conduct continuous monitoring throughout the day to ensure that the order is not broken till it is restored. Officials advised commuters to take the Changlang-Khonsa-Deomali route if they needed to travel to Assam for medical reasons or any other reason.

Meanwhile, until June 17, the IMD has issued an orange advisory for Arunachal Pradesh.