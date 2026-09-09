Arunachal Pradesh sees major economic, connectivity transformation over past decade: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant economic and infrastructure growth over the past decade, with the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rising by nearly 149% and annual road construction increasing six-fold, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday, September 9.

Addressing the concluding day of a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the presence of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Khandu said the State’s GSDP had increased from around Rs 20,373 crore in 2016 to more than Rs 50,651 crore.

He said the State budget had grown by over 238%, while per capita income had more than doubled during the period. The State’s own resources had also increased by more than five-and-a-half times, reflecting the strengthening of its economy, he said.

Khandu highlighted the expansion of the State’s road network, saying annual road construction had increased from around 300 km to 1,800 km.

The rural road network has expanded from 4,131 km to nearly 14,000 km, while the national highway network has increased from 1,043 km to 2,538 km. Another 4,060 km of roads are currently at various stages of construction, he said.

“Better roads, tunnels, railways, air connectivity and digital infrastructure are reducing distances and opening new opportunities for our people,” Khandu said.

He cited the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Sela Tunnel, Donyi Polo Airport, advanced landing grounds and the Frontier Highway among the landmark infrastructure projects contributing to the State’s social and economic transformation.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Centre’s continued focus on the Northeast for the development. He noted that Modi had visited Arunachal Pradesh several times since 2014 and said regular visits by Union ministers had strengthened the Centre’s engagement with the region.

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh had significant potential in hydropower, tourism, agriculture and horticulture, which could generate economic growth and employment.

He stressed that development should remain in harmony with nature, describing forests, rivers and mountains as integral to the State’s identity and way of life.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous culture, Khandu said modernisation should not come at the cost of traditional identity. Under the government's vision of “Vikas, Sewa and Virasat”, he said, economic development would be balanced with social responsibility and preservation of indigenous heritage.

The Chief Minister also said 21 products from Arunachal Pradesh had received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, providing recognition to traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and local products while creating livelihood opportunities.

Highlighting the role of young people, Khandu said the government was focusing on providing quality education, skills and opportunities in areas including sports, entrepreneurship, innovation, creative industries and public service.

Welcoming Vice-President Radhakrishnan to the Assembly, Khandu said his presence reaffirmed the strong bond between national institutions and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.