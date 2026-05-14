Arunachal Pradesh: Sericulture department conducts farmers training on cocoon technology and bee keeping in Roing

The Department of Sericulture Zone-V under Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh organised a farmers awareness-cum-training programme on pre and post cocoon technology and bee keeping at the Muga Farm in Jia on May 13.

The programme, held in Roing, witnessed participation from several farmers from Jia and nearby areas, along with two progressive farmers from East Siang district.

The awareness and training programme was funded by the Directorate of Sericulture under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as part of initiatives for the promotion of sericulture in the state during 2025-26.

Officials from the department including Deputy Director of Sericulture Dagmo Riba, Zonal Officer of Sericulture Zone-V Talong Tadeng and Sericulture Development Officer Ani Lego conducted the training sessions.

The officials trained farmers on pre-cocoon sericulture practices, post-cocoon silk processing, bee keeping techniques and the economic benefits associated with these activities.

Addressing the participants, Dagmo Riba stated that selected farmers would receive further support and training on silkworm and bee rearing, including assistance from the government in the form of equipment and plantation support for silkworm host plants.

Talong Tadeng and Ani Lego urged farmers to apply the technological knowledge shared during the programme to generate sustainable income and employment opportunities in rural areas.

Progressive farmers Takir Taloh of Ledum village and Mijing Kening of Seram village also shared their experiences and practical knowledge on cocoon processing and bee keeping, highlighting the good economic returns these activities can provide to farmers.