The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023 is set to take place in Itanagar from May 14 to 17, with Union Law Minister and local MP of Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency to inaugurate the event. The championship will feature more than 100 athletes and officials from six countries - Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The championship's official logo and mascot were launched earlier by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and other officials. The event is being sponsored by NHPC & Sports department of Arunachal Pradesh Government under the auspices and authority of Asian Table Tennis Union & Table Tennis Federation of India.

Kamta Lapung, President of TTA Table Tennis Arunachal, expressed his excitement about the championship and stated that it was a proud moment for Arunachal to host such an international event. He also informed that all players have already arrived in Itanagar and are getting comfortable accommodation at the 5-star hotel Waii International.

Dr Bengia Tada, Vice President of TTA, stated that the championship would witness the arrival of 120 delegates from six participating countries, and the event would give exposure to the players and motivate them to excel.

Apart from launching the championship's logo and mascot, the CM released a pigeon, the symbol of peace, in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and TT players from the state. The tournament will use Stag Americas 16 tables, Stag 40+ balls, and Stag flooring.

The championship will feature U19 Boys and Girls teams, U15 Boys and Girls teams, U19 Boys and Girls singles, U15 Boys and Girls singles, U19 Boys and Girls doubles, and U19 & U15 Mixed doubles events. The singles and doubles competitions will follow the New Swaythling Cup system format.

CM Pema Khandu expressed his pride in hosting the international event, stating that under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi, sport is getting a big boost in the country, and Indian sportspersons are excelling in national and international events.