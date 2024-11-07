Arunachal Pradesh's Senior Wushu Team has emerged as the Overall Team Champions and Taolu Team Champions at the 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship 2024. The team's stellar performance resulted in a remarkable haul of 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 bronze.

The champions were honoured by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who congratulated the team on their achievements. In a tweet, Khandu expressed his pride in meeting the champions and witnessing their commitment and passion firsthand.

The gold medalists from Arunachal Pradesh include Neyman Wangsu, Chera Loku, and Mercy Ngaimong in the Taolu events, while Gyamar Yatup and Taug Ama secured bronze medals in the Sanda events.

Khandu noted that the team's success has earned 8 of the athletes a spot in the upcoming 38th National Games 2024, where they will continue to represent their state with distinction.