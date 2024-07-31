The State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh has entered into a partnership with Wetlands International South Asia to safeguard the region's crucial water bodies.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Twitter, emphasising the importance of wetland conservation.

"Wetlands support biodiversity, sustain fisheries, maintain water balance and help prevent floods," Khandu stated, highlighting the ecological significance of these ecosystems.

We care for mother earth! 🌎



Signing of MoU between @WetlandsInt_SA and State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh reinforces our commitment to conserve the State's water bodies.



Wetlands support biodiversity, sustain fisheries, maintain water balance and help prevent… https://t.co/Mphqt6xZbo — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 31, 2024

Dr Sidharth Kaul, President of Wetlands International South Asia, explained that the agreement focuses on various aspects of wetland conservation, particularly in the High Altitude Wetlands (HAWs) of Arunachal Pradesh. The collaboration aims to establish guidelines, develop training programmes for managers, and implement best practices for wetland preservation.

"We want to just come out with certain things like what to do, what not to do, how to train managers and more. That's why this MoU is here and we have signed it," Kaul said.