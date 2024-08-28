Nang Sukanya Moungkang, a young talent from Arunachal Pradesh, has captured the attention of her home state as she competes on Zee TV's popular singing show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024" in Mumbai.

Moungkang, hailing from Koseng Village in Namsai District, has leapt her role as an assistant teacher to the national spotlight. Her participation in the renowned talent hunt programme has sparked a wave of support from local leaders and citizens alike.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai and State General Secretary of BJP Arunachal Pradesh expressed his enthusiasm for Moungkang's journey. "Her path is filled with courage and determination," Namchoom stated. "Let's come together to cheer her on & shower our love & support so that she can succeed on this prestigious journey."

It's truly heartening to learn that Arunachal's Daughter of the soil, Miss Nang Sukanya Moungkang, daughter of Late Chow Narata Moungkang & Smti Nang Beauty Moungkang from Koseng Village, Namsai District, is proudly competing on the stage of #ZeeTV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - 2024 in… pic.twitter.com/1XPPOx6fas — Chau Zingnu Namchoom (@ZingnuChau) August 27, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also voiced his encouragement on social media, saying, "Extending my best wishes to her on this incredible journey."

Our very own Nang Sukanya Moungkang, daughter of Late Chow Narata Moungkang & Nang Beauty Moungkang, from Koseng Village in Namsai District is competing on the stage of #ZeeTV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - 2024 in Mumbai. Extending my best wishes to her on this incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/QzDYftgsMw — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) August 27, 2024

"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" has long been recognised as a launchpad for aspiring playback singers in India. The show's nationwide reach offers participants like Moungkang the opportunity to showcase their talents to a broad audience and potentially kickstart their careers in the music industry.