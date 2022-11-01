The Arunachal Pradesh government has dismissed former Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) undersecretary and APPSC officer Kapter Ringu from service effective October 31, 2022.

Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmendra in an undersigned notification stated that Kapter Ringu has been found to be grave misconduct as to warrant the imposition of a major penalty.

Further, the notification reads, "In exercise of the power, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh hereby imposes the penalty of dismissal of Kapter Pingu, APSC (Senior Grade) which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment under the government".

It is to be mentioned here that the said official has been dismissed from service for her alleged role in the APSSB cash-for-job scam which came to light in February 2020.

In recent days the Arunachal Pradesh government has been stern in taking action against all the officers involved in the APSSB Cash-for-Job scam and the APPSC question paper leak case as well.

In a major breakthrough by Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to find out the culprits involved in the APPSC paper leakage case, four more persons are arrested on the 30th of October 2022.

The four accused persons include Minoty Borong Saroh, DFSCO, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district, who is the wife of accused Tama Saroh, Opet Mibang, Circle Officer, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Opet Mibang who is also posted in Yingkiong in the Upper Siang district and her husband.

A month back, FIR was lodged against Minoty Borang Saroh which was accepted and registered by the GoAP. Saroh, DFCSO and Mibang, CO are APPSC officers from APPSCCE 2017 batch and were posted in the year 2020.

With the four new arrests, the total number of arrests in the APPSC paper leakage case rises to 14.