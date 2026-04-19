Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women holds awareness programme on drug abuse, women empowerment in Anini

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Dibang Valley Women’s Welfare Society, organised an awareness programme in Anini on April 18, focusing on the key social issues affecting women and youth.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Borang highlighted the growing concern of drug abuse and its wider societal impact, stressing the need for collective efforts to protect the future of young people. She also raised concerns over the rising number of liquor outlets compared to essential services, calling for a balanced approach to community development.

Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma spoke on women empowerment initiatives and government schemes, emphasising the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in driving socio-economic progress. APSCW Member Kipa Kaya Rughu addressed domestic violence issues, informing participants about legal remedies and available support systems.

The programme featured expert sessions, including District Coordinator-cum-Gender Specialist Dopi Tacho, who spoke on workplace sexual harassment laws, while C.L. Sahani highlighted cyber safety and responsible digital behaviour. Aneri Mena emphasised the importance of mental health awareness among youth.

The event began with a welcome address by DVWWS Organising Chairman Akunge Miuli and concluded with an interactive session, encouraging dialogue and public participation. A vote of thanks was delivered by Hachiya Meto.

The programme witnessed participation from government officials, students, and members of the public, fostering awareness on social challenges and available institutional support systems.