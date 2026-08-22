Arunachal Pradesh steps up efforts to achieve ‘Open Defecation Free Plus’ status

Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil in New Delhi and discussed the state's efforts to achieve ODF-Plus status, officials said.

During the meeting on Friday, August 21, the two ministers reviewed the implementation and progress of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tasing briefed Paatil on the state's initiatives to move towards ODF-Plus status, which focuses on sustaining open-defecation-free status, effective solid and liquid waste management and maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Arunachal Pradesh had achieved the open-defecation-free (ODF) milestone in December 2017 and is now working towards the next phase of the sanitation mission, with a focus on sustainable sanitation practices, improved rural waste management and cleaner villages.

Tasing said the state government was continuing efforts to strengthen rural sanitation infrastructure through administrative coordination.

Paatil assured the Arunachal minister of full cooperation and support from the Centre in the state's efforts to achieve ODF-Plus status and develop a sustainable rural sanitation system.