"Indigenous festivals are not only occasions to showcase our rich cultural heritage but an opportunity to strengthen our connection with our roots," said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while joining the Solung celebrations at Ruksin here in East Siang district today. Citing that tribal culture in many countries across the globe has shrunk to the level of being mere tourist material, Khandu lauded that Arunachal Pradesh still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving.

"What is encouraging is that our youths today are taking pride in their culture, voluntarily participating in festivals like Solung and speaking in their mother tongue. Our identity is in safe hands!" he observed.

While modernity and development are inevitable, Khandu asserted that it should not be at the cost of the state’s rich and varied cultural identity.

He lauded the Adi community for leading from the front when it comes to preserving its culture while embracing development on all fronts.

Reiterating his call for a war against drug abuse, Khandu said that the menace is a great threat to the future of youths. He urged the elders and youths of the area to keep vigil and prevent the entry of any kind of abusive substances into the Ruksin area.

Talking about development, the Chief Minister said that the Pasighat area has witnessed unprecedented development in recent years.

"The Pasighat airport is functional and, come this winter, work on the railway line to Pasighat will also commence. Then the rich and organic horticulture and agriculture products, which abound in the region, can be transported to markets across the country and beyond," he pointed out. Khandu assured that the state government is alive to all voices of the community and youth-based organisations and that the state government is committed to incorporating these in making important policy decisions.

The Chief Minister said that the development of the state depends on the equal development of all the tribes. The contribution of each community in policy decisions is important for pan-Arunachal development. Khandu announced funds for the construction of a mini-secretariat at Ruksin.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 60 mtr RCC bridge over the Sille river on the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road, while MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the 22 mtr RCC bridge over the Ngorlung river on the Mirem-Mikong-Ruksin road.

Meanwhile, Khandu informed that an aerodrome license has been granted for the operationalization of the Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar and that he will be writing to the Prime Minister’s Office to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do the honour of inaugurating it in October next.

The Solung celebration was also attended by Speaker P D Sona, local MLA Ninong Ering, legislators Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, former Ruksin MLA Tatung Jamoh and others.