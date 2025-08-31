Arunachal border village girl secures admission to Sainik School amid challenges

A young student from the border village of Sarli in Arunachal Pradesh has secured admission to Sainik School East Siang, one of the country’s premier institutions, despite numerous challenges posed by her remote location and limited opportunities.

Mili Yabi’s unwavering dedication and hard work paid off, aided by special coaching classes conducted by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army provided Mili and several other students from the village with guidance and support, strengthening their foundation and boosting their confidence to succeed in the Sainik School entrance exam. With the unwavering support of her family and the mentorship of Army personnel, Mili overcame every hurdle and achieved her goal.

Mili’s inspiring journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless children from similar far-flung areas, demonstrating that with courage, determination and the right support, no goal is too distant. Her achievement stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between the Indian Army, educational institutions and local communities in empowering young minds.