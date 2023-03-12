

In a recent development, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has called off its statewide bandh call scheduled for March 14, following a meeting with the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the AAPSU that their two-point demands will be fulfilled.

The meeting, which was held in the CM's Conference Hall, was attended by Home Minister, Bamang Felix. The AAPSU team was led by its President, Dozi Tana Tara, and included executive members and representatives of district student unions.

The main agenda for discussion during the meeting was the action taken report on the vandalism of the AAPSU office and clarification from the government on the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSCE) matter.

After a thorough discussion by all the members present, it was decided that the Home Minister would convene a press briefing to give a status on the progress of investigation and detention in the matter related to vandalism of the AAPSU office. Additionally, during the press briefing, the Home Minister will give a statement on various issues pertaining to the APPSC matter and misunderstandings/misgivings regarding various decisions taken thereof.

Earlier on March 11, the business community of Capital Complex had urged the state government to declare the bandh call illegal under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, opposing the AAPSU's statewide bandh call scheduled for March 14. They also urged all traders to keep their shops open on the day and demanded that the state government provide them with protection with state machineries to prevent any untoward incidents.

The AAPSU had threatened to launch a statewide bandh if the demands for the arrest of person/s who vandalized the union’s office and people who misled the public against the union during the APPSC fiasco bandh call were not fulfilled. However, with the Chief Minister's assurance, the AAPSU has called off the bandh call, bringing relief to traders and the public alike.