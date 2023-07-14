All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu in regard to Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

AAPSU stated that Arunachal is composed of a diverse multi-ethnic and multi-tribal cultural society, also all the tribes of our state have their own custom and traditional identity.



Being the apex body of the state, team AAPSU strongly opposes the implementation of the UCC Uniform civil code in our state.



Also Read: Arunachal: State unit of the National People’s Party opposes Uniform Civil Code

In a memorandum to CM Khandu, the student body wrote, "The AAPSU has no issues with UCC being implemented in mainland India or other States, with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh. That, there are numerous tribes and sub-tribes living in the tribally dominant state of Arunachal Pradesh. Every tribe and sub-tribe has its own unique set of customary laws that have been followed since the dawn of time. The implementation of UCC may override existing customary practices in relation to personal laws governing marriage, property, inheritance, and successions, all of which have a strong historical connection to our tribal nations' customary ceremonies and practices."

"That the state of Arunachal Pradesh comes under the purview of Article 371 of the constitution of India as regards the social systems, customary laws and customary rights which should continue to prevail upon the state of Arunachal Pradesh," the memorandum added.