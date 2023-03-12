The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on March 12 announced to withdraw its bandh call, called in protest against the state government's failure to address their demands.

The bandh was called on March 5 after a meeting between AAPSU and various Districts Student Union (DSUs) of the state where several resolutions and demands were proposed.

The first resolution stated that AAPSU and DSUs stand strongly against the 'Null and Void' decision of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak as genuine candidates who are now officers will suffer.

On the other hand, the second resolution condemned the vandalization of the AAPSU building during the previous bandh call and demanded exemplary punishment be given to the culprits as per law provisions.

AAPSU's third demand was a clarification letter from the Home Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on his lack of transparency to address the decisions taken on the 13 Charter of Demands placed during the meeting. The fourth demand calls for a free, fair, and speedy investigation into the mysterious death of Lt. Tumi Gangkak, Former Asst. Controller of Examination, APPSC.

The authorities were given a deadline of March 10 to address these demands.