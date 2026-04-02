Arunachal Pradesh: Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project hits milestone as Unit-4 wet commissioning begins

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 1, hailed a major milestone in India’s energy sector as the wet commissioning of Unit-4 (250 MW) at the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project commenced.

Describing it as a significant step toward realising the country’s largest hydropower venture, the Chief Minister said the successful mechanical run marks the transition from the construction phase to power generation. He noted that the achievement reflects precision, perseverance, and world-class engineering by NHPC Limited.

Khandu also appreciated the leadership of NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta and the efforts of the project team for executing such a complex initiative with dedication and commitment.

Highlighting the broader significance, he said that as the project moves towards synchronisation with the national grid and phased commissioning of remaining units, it will further strengthen India’s push for sustainable, reliable, and self-reliant energy.

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is a key component of India’s renewable energy strategy and is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing power demands.