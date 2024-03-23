Health authorities in Naharlagun have issued a warning to all healthcare facilities, both government and private, following a surge in suspected cases of Mumps in the Twin Capital City. According to a report from the Surveillance Unit of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) a total of 88 suspected cases of Mumps have been reported from various areas of the Capital city.

The alarming rise in cases has prompted the activation of an Outbreak event alert in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) Portal. In response, health facility in-charges across the ICR have been instructed to heighten their vigilance and take immediate steps to curb the transmission of the disease.

Key measures outlined by health authorities include intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities, meticulous tracing of cases, accurate clinical diagnosis, and prompt treatment of affected individuals.

Moreover, Medical Officers in charge (MO I/Cs) and Health and Wellness Officers (HWOs) have been directed to ensure real-time reporting of Mumps cases on the IHIP Portal, providing essential contact information for effective monitoring and management.

The proactive measures taken by health officials underscore the gravity of the situation and highlight the concerted efforts to mitigate the spread of Mumps in the region.

What is Mumps ?

It is a contagious viral infection that affects the salivary glands.

How does mumps spread?

Mumps spreads from person to person via droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus may also be spread indirectly when someone with mumps touches items or surfaces without washing their hands and then someone else touches the same surface and rubs their mouth or nose

How long does it take to show signs of mumps after being exposed?

The incubation period of mumps is usually 16-18 days, but can range from 12-25 days.

What are the symptoms of mumps?

Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw that it causes. This is a result of swollen salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides, often referred to as parotitis. Other symptoms that might begin a few days before parotitis include: Fever, Headache, Muscle aches, Tiredness & Loss of appetite

Is there a treatment for mumps?

There is no cure for mumps, only supportive treatment (e.g., pain control, bed rest, fluids, and fever reduction).

How long is a person with mumps contagious?

People with mumps are usually considered most infectious from a few days before until 5 days after the onset of parotitis.

Therefore, CDC recommends isolating mumps patients for 5 days after their glands begin to swell.

Preventive Tips:

• Don't share things of the infected person.

• Cover your mouth & nose while coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with infected person.

• Isolate mumps patients for 5 days after their glands begin to swell.

• Wash your hands often with soap & water.

• Clean & disinfect surfaces.

• Closer of school or workplace.

• Patients Caring Tips

Patients Caring Tips

• Use ice or heat to ease swelling & discomfort.

• Let them drink plenty of fluids

• Let them take enough rest

• Serve pureed foods, vegetables broth and other liquidy foods.

• Consult the Medicine Specialist / Paediatrician Immediately

What are possible complications from mumps?