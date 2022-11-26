A state symposium was held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention hall of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative on Engaging Women for sustainable political participation organized by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in collaboration with the Women Studies and Research Centre of Rajiv Gandhi University.



Justice Mitali Thakuria, Judge of Guwahati High Court, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and the meeting was presided over by the Speaker of Arunachal Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona.

Sona while speaking to the media informed that the main motto was to celebrate Constitution Day and this symposium is a part of that initiative.

Notably, participants from various groups comprising women, students, and all walks of life took part in the event.



"A youth-oriented program was held where community-based organizations, panchayat leaders, legislatures, citizens from social background, various colleges and universities took part and this is an effort to bring women to the mainstream in Arunachal " Sona added.

Speaker Sona also asserted that there is a need to bring more women into the assembly as there are only 4 women, legislative members, out of 60 MLAs, and is a matter of great concern.

He also appreciated the active participation of women in the Panchayati Raj institution and it's remarkable that more than 50 per cent of Zila Parishad Chairman leaders belongs to the women folk.

''Women should come forward and be a part of mainstream democracy,'' he added.



While speaking to India Today NE, Dr Topi Basar, one of the panelists of the symposium admired and appreciated the initiative and said that nowadays women’s participation in an initiative like this is the need of the hour.

Dr Basar also asserted that women should be looked upon to be active in state politics as they constitute half of the population in the country as well in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Nari Shakti is a very important resource which needs to be tapped and programs like this will encourage all political parties to field more women candidates in upcoming elections,'' he added.



BJP MLA from Hayuliang, Dasanglu Paul, who participated in the symposium speaking exclusively to India TodayNE applauded the organizing committee for holding a such event that promotes women's participation in politics.

''There are many challenges that women face in their daily lives but they must remain firm, determined, and strong. I overcame all challenges and won two elections. My firm commitment and determination towards my work always keep me strong and motivated," Paul added.

Nido Shanti, Zilla Parishad Chairman of Kamle and President of All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Institution urged women to participate in the democratic process and also appealed to husbands, fathers, and brothers to support them in fulfilling their dream and aspirations.