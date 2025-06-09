Demonstrating exceptional talent and resilience, a team of young martial artists from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a commendable performance at the 4th Cadet & Junior National Taekwondo Championship, held from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at the Multipurpose Hall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The Taekwondo Federation of Arunachal team bagged four medals — one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze, firmly placing the state on the national martial arts map.

The medal winners include:

🥇 Kozam Wangsu – Gold in Junior Female U-55 kg

🥈 Demin Teri – Silver in Cadet Female Individual Poomsae

🥉 Yura Yamin – Bronze in Cadet Female U-53 kg

🥉 Narend Jomoh – Bronze in Junior Male U-63 kg

This outstanding feat not only celebrates the individual prowess of these athletes but also signifies Arunachal Pradesh’s growing prominence in the Indian martial arts arena.

The success was steered under the dynamic leadership of Arun Badung, General Secretary of the Taekwondo Federation of Arunachal, who praised the athletes’ discipline and commitment. “This is a proud moment for our state. Our athletes have proven that with focused training and self-belief, they can rise to national challenges and succeed,” he stated.

Acknowledgment also goes to Coach Mari Karbak, whose unwavering guidance played a pivotal role in preparing the team mentally and physically for the championship.

The Federation extended heartfelt gratitude to the athletes’ families, supporters, and the community at large for their continued encouragement.