Arunachal Pradesh: Tara Village’s Nia Tara Sonam wins gold at APAKA State Karate Championship

Master Nia Tara Sonam from Arunachal Pradesh's Tara Village secured a gold medal in the Sub-Junior Male 45 kg category at the State-Level 5th APAKA Sub-Junior, Cadet & Junior Karate Championship 2026, held in the state capital Itanagar.

Nia’s performance stood out during the competition, which brought together young karate practitioners from across the state, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit. His achievement adds to the growing recognition of grassroots sporting talent emerging from rural areas.

He is a trainee under coach Shri Katung Nampe, whose guidance and training played a significant role in the young athlete’s success. The coach’s mentorship has been instrumental in nurturing discipline and technical proficiency among aspiring karatekas.

The accomplishment is being seen as a moment of pride for Tara Village and highlights the importance of sustained coaching and community support in promoting sports among youth. The championship, organised under the aegis of the All Papum Pare Karate-Do Association (APAKA), serves as a key platform for identifying and encouraging emerging talent in the state.